Which theme park had the best April Fools' Day joke?

Universal and Six Flags theme parks leaned into April Fools' Day pranks today, posting new fake new-attraction posts to their social media accounts.

Universal Orlando plays with Universal's recent hot streak of announcing new parks and attractions (Epic, Texas, Vegas, England) to follow the spirit of Gru and announced that it's going to the moon.

Meanwhile, Halloween Horror Nights dropped its first four house announcements for Orlando. And they really are scary.

Hollywood does not have a new ride to announce today, but it is expressing Universal's enduring love of churro jokes.

Over at Six Flags, the company kicks things off with something practical for coaster fans.

The best April Fools jokes get you for a moment. Kings Island plays off the fact that the real Eiffel Tower in Paris does have a fancy restaurant. Too bad the scaled version in Ohio isn't big enough for that. (Hey, maybe bring back the International Street Restaurant full time, instead?)

Given how aggressively Six Flags has been in monetizing everything it can, I am actually surprised that it has not tried launching a coaster fan dating app for real.

Ditto for Boysenberry TP at Knott's.

If that's too thin for you, and you want more layers in your April Fools jokes (see what I did there?), California's Great America has you.

Back east, Six Flags New England is promising some very special effects for one of its top coasters.

Meanwhile, there's not much depth to Cedar Point's joke - a tribute to the shallowest of the Great Lakes.

And the award for the most ambitious April Fools fake theme park project goes to our friends from Toronto. Wonder Mountain was not enough. In 2031, it's time for Wonder Island.

What has been your favorite theme park April Fools' Day joke this year?

