Universal Orlando's Jack and Chance are heading to Vegas

Universal is sharing more details today about its upcoming horror attraction in Las Vegas.

Universal Horror Unleashed opens August 14 at the expanded Area15 District in Las Vegas. Universal Destinations & Experiences previously announced the themes for the four haunted houses that it will feature at the attraction. Today, it released more details about one of them - Scarecrow: The Reaping.

Here is Universal's description of the house:

Inspired by the historic Dust Bowl era when severe dust storms devastated the Midwest, this original story will take guests back in time to a dry, barren 1930s farmland ravaged by farmers and taken over by horrifying inhabitants arising from the land: bloodthirsty scarecrows bent on revenge. As guests start their journey in the middle of a windstorm before entering an abandoned farmhouse, they'll encounter the monstrous and gigantic creatures made of remnants of dried human flesh and bones of beasts, merged with burlap, root and vine, with only one mission at hand – obtain vengeance for their ravaged land.

Next to Scarecrow: The Reaping will be one of the themed bars at Universal Horror Unleashed - Jack's Alley Bar. Yup, it's Jack from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, holding court here with Chance, as well. Universal is promising "themed specialty cocktails, acrobatic performances and more in a circus-like hellscape."



Concept art courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

Other houses at Universal Horror Unleashed will include Universal Monsters, The Exorcist: Believer, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Ticket prices vary by date and run from $69-99 for a pass that includes one entry to each of the experience's four haunted houses. An unlimited access pass to the houses ranges from $99-149 a day.

To keep up with more themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's free weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)