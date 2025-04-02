Worlds of Fun looks to give fans cover on iconic roller coaster

Kansas City's Worlds of Fun is sharing first look photos of the changes it has made to its Zambezi Zinger roller coaster.

The new Zambezi Zinger, from Great Coasters International, debuted in 2023, following a 24-year run for the original coaster of that name, which was a Schwarzkopf model. The original Zambezi Zinger closed in 1997, but it remained beloved by many in the local coaster community, so Worlds of Fun decided to bring back the spirit of the old coaster in a new design.

One of the elements that the new Zinger borrowed from the old was a spiral lift. However, the booster wheel system on that lift did not do so well in the elements, so World of Fun decided after last season to enclose the lift.

You can see the results in two photos posted by the park to its social media today.



Photos courtesy Worlds of Fun

Worlds of Fun, a former Cedar Fair park that is now part of the new Six Flags chain, said that the enclosure should help the ride's operational efficiency. But I have to wonder how the changes will affect the ride experience, too. Visitors will get to experience the results when Worlds of Fun opens for the 2025 season in May.

Here is a look at the ride from its opening season, courtesy the park.

