Disney turns to its biggest stars to finish its biggest ship

Disney Cruise Line has revealed the stern characters for its Disney Adventure, which sails from Singapore this December.

Disney places three-dimensional sculptures of its characters on the stern (back) of each of its cruise ships. The characters are placed in a way to make it look like they are the ones putting the "finishing touch" on the ship by painting its name and home port location on the stern. And for Disney Adventure - the company's largest ship - Disney has turned to its biggest stars.

Captain Minnie and Captain Mickey will be the stern characters on Disney Adventure, as revealed in this first look image released by Disney today.



Concept image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

This is Mickey Mouse's second appearance on the stern of a Disney Cruise Line ship. Sorcerer Mickey appears on the back of the Disney Dream. But it is Minnie's first time at the back of the ship. However, Minnie appears on the bow (front) of both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure.

Here are the stern characters on the other Disney Cruise ships:

Disney Magic: Goofy

Disney Wonder: Donald Duck

Disney Dream: Sorcerer Mickey

Disney Fantasy: Dumbo

Disney Wish: Rapunzel

Disney Treasure: Peter Pan and Captain Hook

Disney Destiny: Spider-Man

For more on Disney's largest-ever cruise ship, which will feature the company's first roller coaster at sea, please visit our Cruise fan's guide to the Disney Adventure.

For assistance in planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)