Dark Harbor set for another run in 2025

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group announced this morning that The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor will be back for another season this fall.

The popular Halloween event returned last fall after a four-year absence. Set on and around The Queen Mary cruise ship in Long Beach, California, Dark Harbor featured multiple mazes, midway attractions, and themed food and lounges. You can read Natalie's review of last year's comeback event here: Queen Mary's Dark Harbor delivers Halloween frights and fun.

This year's Dark Harbor will run on select nights starting September 19 and continuing through November 2. More announcements about specific attractions at this year's event - including a date for the start of ticket sales - will come later.

