Let's get ready to visit Universal Orlando's Epic Universe

Greetings from Universal Orlando's new Universal Terra Luna Resort.



Universal Terra Luna Resort guest room

I am in Orlando this weekend for Universal's official press preview of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park. This is not the official opening press event - that will come next month in the days leading up to the park's May 22 grand opening. This is a preview for invited news media and guests in advance of that, but should give you a first authorized, non-official look at the park from the inside.

The preview happens tomorrow, Saturday, April 5. As a preview, not everything may be operating. In fact, friends who work at Universal and have been attending team previews have reported that uptime varies wildly with these new attractions, as Universal puts the finishing touches on the park to help ensure that all is well by May 22.

But I will be posting photos and video from inside the park tomorrow, here on ThemeParkInsider.com as well as on our social media channels: Bluesky, Instagram, and YouTube. Please follow me starting at around 10am EDT tomorrow for all of that.

I must note that Universal is continuing to prohibit on-ride videography and photography during this press preview. So do not expect any POVs of Epic Universe rides tomorrow. (At least, not from anyone who wants to avoid getting kicked out of the park and losing their press access to Universal.) My report tomorrow will include my written thoughts and observations about the attractions that I am allowed to experience during the preview.

In my report, I will try to avoid major spoilers, but if you want to visit Epic Universe cold - with no idea what to expect from its most anticipated new attractions - I will organize my report by land. Simply skip the sections for the lands you do not want to learn about in advance.

But please do not skip the section on visiting Epic Universe.

