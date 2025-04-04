First look inside Universal Orlando's new Helios Grand Hotel

Before we get to our Epic Universe preview tomorrow, Universal Orlando invited us this evening to be among the first people outside the company to tour the new Universal Helios Grand Hotel.



All photos by Robert Niles for Theme Park Insider

This 500-room, Signature Collection hotel overlooks Universal Epic Universe, with a dedicated entrance for hotel guests directly into the theme park. That convenience is unmatched, as Universal's first in-park hotel in the United States. But equally enticing are the views from the lobby, the rooftop bar and many of the rooms in this Loews hotel.

Universal officials led us around the property this evening, starting in the lobby...



Overlooking Celestial Park



The Flora Taverna restaurant and bar

and then into the Lotus Lagoon pool area.



View from a cabana



Looking back across the zero-entry pool at the hotel

Back in the hotel, we headed up to the 10th floor to see Bar Helios, with its stunning domed ceiling and views into Epic Universe.



View from Bar Helios

Then we toured one of the rooms overlooking the park, a double queen bed room.



Night-time view from the room

Come back tomorrow for our authorized press visit inside Universal Epic Universe and my first review, including photos and video from inside the park.

