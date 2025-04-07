Disney sets Destination D23 ticket drop next week

Tickets go on sale next week for the next Destination D23 event at the Walt Disney World Resort.

This year's Destination D23 moves to Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, running August 29-31. The new location provides Destination D23 with more space for The Official Disney Fan Club's event, which is subtitled "A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney" this year.

"Disney is uniquely beloved by generations of people who are captivated by the magic of our timeless stories and the imaginative ways we bring them to life," Michael Vargo, Head of D23, said. "Destination D23 will bring together some of Disney’s most passionate fans for an immersive event allowing them to celebrate and experience what they love most from across the worlds of Disney."

Tickets for Destination D23 will go on sale to D23 Gold Members starting next Monday, April 14 at 10am Pacific or 1pm Eastern time. Tickets will be available for General [$299], Preferred [$549], or Premier [$799] seating levels. Gold Members must log into their accounts on the D23 website to purchase tickets. Each member may buy tickets for themselves and one guest.

Destination D23 tickets will include admission to D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Typhoon Lagoon on Saturday, August 30 and Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert Presented by Disney+ on Sunday, August 31. Disney has yet to reveal the full program for this year's Destination D23, but expect more deep dives into favorite Disney productions and attractions across multiple panels rather than a single D23 Expo-style reveal event.

D23 and Walt Disney World also are scheduling additional events around the resort in the evenings leading up to and during Destination D23. Those include D23 Nights at Disney Springs in the week leading up to the event with "A Goofy Movie Throwback Premiere" at the Disney Springs AMC on August 28.

The August 29 start overlaps with the start of Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights the same night, as Orlando's theme parks look to entice bookings in what had been one of the few remaining down times of the year - late August.

