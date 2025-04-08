Disneyland to let guests help run new World of Color show

The Disneyland Resort is adding an interactive element to one of the biggest shows in its upcoming 70th anniversary celebration.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration starts this May 16 continues through summer 2026. One of the new productions for this anniversary event will be a new World of Color show at Disney California Adventure - World of Color Happiness!



Concept image courtesy Disneyland

The seventh public version of the Paradise Lagoon nighttime spectacular will feature a pre-show starring The Muppets, Boyz II Men singing "Rainbow Connection" and a original song by Fitz called "Makes Me Wanna Move."

While the show will feature characters from multiple Disney Animation and Pixar films, the stars of World of Color Happiness! will be the emotions from Pixar's Inside Out franchise. And now, Disneyland Resort visitors will get to pick which one of those emotions will get that night's leading role.

Through the official Disneyland app, park visitors will get to vote which of four Inside Out emotions - Sadness, Anger, Disgust, or Envy - will get the spotlight in that night's two performances. Guests must use the app and be opted into push notifications and location services to get the notification to vote.

For more on what fans can expect when the Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration starts next month, please see our previous post, Disneyland unwraps more surprises for its 70th birthday.

