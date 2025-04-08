Public previews for Epic Universe to begin April 17

Universal Epic Universe theme park to the public starting April 17.Universal Orlando will open its new
The new theme park opens officially to the public on May 22. However, Universal is now allowing its annual passholders to make reservations for previews that will start on April 17. The previews continue for three weeks, through May 8. Active 2025 Military Freedom Pass Ticket Holders, Universal Rewards Signature Visa Card members and guests staying at any Universal Orlando hotel also may purchase tickets during the preview period. Prices vary but start at $123 a day.
Universal Orlando also said today that "additional audiences" will be invited to purchase preview tickets "in the weeks ahead."
The park's signature hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, also is now accepting reservations for arrivals starting April 16. So if you book that, you can get into the park with your preview ticket as early as the next day. For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.
For my coverage of Universal Orlando's press preview of Epic Universe last weekend, please see Robert’s first review of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe and Music helps make the magic in Universal Epic Universe. Or check out our updated Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe.
These are all (relatively) spoiler-free reports. But if you want to have all your questions answered about the new park, please check out Who wants Epic Universe spoilers? on the Discussion Forum.
Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
They really are making it launch very smooth. I think ill go for the D23 combo + Universal/IOA/VB Season Pass. Stay on-site at Universal and just do a full day at Epic during that weekend and dibble and dabble at US/IOA/VB during the downtime. I could do a down and back day-trip but im the type to be pissed that not everything is open or i didnt experience.
Hence the need to time Test Track re-opening and rivers of America /tom sawyer closing (didnt know that closed at 5pm so i missed that on my last trip) so it looks like August makes sense.
That’s a high price to be a beta tester….
Secured mine for April 27!! Can't wait to finally visit this park I've been following for nearly a decade.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
"guests staying at any Universal Orlando hotel also may purchase tickets during the preview period."
That's CRAZY!!!! If you had planned a trip a year or more ago trying to pin the opening date of the park and missed it by a month, Universal is giving you a shot to visit Epic if you're staying onsite. I wonder how fast any remaining onsite reservations move for those 3 weeks - my guess is that they'll probably sell out by the end of the week.
FYI, while there have not been any reported dates that have sold out yet, there appear to be some issues with the website to buy Epic tickets, so bring your patience and be ready to complete the purchase quickly when the site cooperates.