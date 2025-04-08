Public previews for Epic Universe to begin April 17

Universal Orlando will open its new Universal Epic Universe theme park to the public starting April 17.

The new theme park opens officially to the public on May 22. However, Universal is now allowing its annual passholders to make reservations for previews that will start on April 17. The previews continue for three weeks, through May 8. Active 2025 Military Freedom Pass Ticket Holders, Universal Rewards Signature Visa Card members and guests staying at any Universal Orlando hotel also may purchase tickets during the preview period. Prices vary but start at $123 a day.

Universal Orlando also said today that "additional audiences" will be invited to purchase preview tickets "in the weeks ahead."

The park's signature hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, also is now accepting reservations for arrivals starting April 16. So if you book that, you can get into the park with your preview ticket as early as the next day. For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

For my coverage of Universal Orlando's press preview of Epic Universe last weekend, please see Robert’s first review of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe and Music helps make the magic in Universal Epic Universe. Or check out our updated Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe.

These are all (relatively) spoiler-free reports. But if you want to have all your questions answered about the new park, please check out Who wants Epic Universe spoilers? on the Discussion Forum.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)