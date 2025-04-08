Universal sets 2031 debut for new park in United Kingdom

Universal Studios will open a new theme park in 2031 in England, the Prime Minister's Office in the United Kingdom confirmed today.

The new Universal Studios theme park will be located on a 476-acre site in Bedford in the United Kingdom.



Concept image for the UK Universal Studios park, courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

"Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"This is a landmark moment for Bedford Borough," Mayor Tom Wootton said. "Universal's decision to proceed with its theme park and resort in the UK brings exciting opportunities to our doorstep – thousands of jobs, new training and career paths, and a huge boost for local businesses."

"We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, which complements our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe," Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said.

"Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and is part of our strategy to introduce the Universal brand and experiences to new audiences around the globe," Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury said. "We appreciate the incredible support for our proposed project and look forward to bringing it to life in the years ahead."

No details yet on specific attractions that Universal will develop for the park, though you are welcome to analyze the concept art, above, that Universal has released. UK officials said that plans for the resort include a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining, and entertainment complex.

Universal is in the process of opening its new Epic Universe theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. The company also is developing its first Universal Kids Resort in Texas for debut next year. Universal currently has theme parks in Los Angeles and Orlando in the United States, Osaka in Japan, and Beijing in China. It also licenses its brand and IP to Resorts World Sentosa for a Universal Studios park in Singapore.

