Universal finishes its Fast and Furious roller coaster track

Universal Studios Hollywood has completed the track for its upcoming Fast & Furious roller coaster.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to open in 2026 at the California theme park. The Intamin production will feature spinning cars that simulate the feel of drifting in the type of sports cars featured in the Fast & Furious film series.



Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift track

The ride stands on the hillside connecting the park's Upper and Lower Lots, straddling the Starway elevators near the top of the hill. The ride's entrance will be via a brick warehouse across from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, on the site of the formetr Castle Theater and Animal Actors theater.

While Universal continues work on this coaster, it has retired Fast & Furious' former home in the park, the Fast & Furious Supercharged experience on the Studio Tour. There's no replacement announced yet for that.

Meanwhile, the park also is working on the upcoming Universal Fan Fest Nights, which starts April 25. Attraction signs and fan zone decorations are beginning to appear around the park for that event, which will feature Back to the Future, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen, along with added experience in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. Ticket are on sale now, starting at $71 from our partner.

