How Universal turned an old, discarded idea into a winning new ride

Here is another reminder that no good theme park attraction idea ever dies. They just wait for their time to come.

The latest example? Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment at Universal Epic Universe. This Kuka robot arm dark ride is reminding many visitors of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, the Kuka robot arm dark ride that first appeared at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure theme park.

But what many fans do not remember - heck, I needed to be reminded by a Theme Park Insider reader - is that Universal initially considered the monster concept for this ride system before ultimately using it for Potter.

Take a look at this old thread on the Theme Park Insider Discussion Forum: A 'Van Helsing' Robocoaster for Islands of Adventure?

The concept was for an attraction based on the Van Helsing vampire movie series that Universal was developing at the time. In this case, the ride would have featured a chase after Count Dracula, with an encounter with the brides of Dracula.

That should sound familiar to anyone who has been on Epic's Monsters Unchained, which places Dracula in the antagonist's role.

Of course, Monsters Unchained has nothing to do with the Van Helsing IP. Universal Creative has deployed its original character of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to be Dracula's pursuer in this story. But it's still a Dracula-driven Kuka robot arm dark ride. Just like Universal Creative had on the drawing board more than two decades ago.

For more on what fans can expect at Universal Epic Universe, including my review of Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment, please check out my story from its press preview last weekend: Robert's first review of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe.

Epic Universe opens officially May 22. But it will be soft-opened for Universal Orlando hotel guests and annual passholders starting April 17. For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, including Epic Universe access, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)