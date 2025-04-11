What is the best airline for vacation travel in 2025?

Planning a summer vacation? If you are flying within the United States this year, please tell us which airline you are booking, and why.
As editor of Theme Park Insider, I fly LAX-MCO (Los Angeles to Orlando) multiple times a year. One of the reasons why I live in the Los Angeles area is having access to an airport where I can fly to pretty much every major destination in the world nonstop. It's also a hub for all three major U.S. airlines, so I have plenty of options when flying.
I understand that is not the case for people living in most U.S. cities, thanks to the hub system. If your home airport is a hub for one airline, that's likely the airline you fly when going anywhere. If not, then you're likely picking the airline that gets you to your destination with the fewest connections.
This year, Southwest has dumped some of its long-standing customer-friendly policies, such as free checked baggage. Those changes have many former Southwest fans looking for new options when flying this summer and beyond.
My preferred airline has been Delta, but the Delta terminal at MCO is my least favorite in America. But whenever I think about switching to United, I remember that United's terminal at LAX is a close second for my least favorite.
With my kids grown now, I am traveling alone most of the time, which allows me to justify more easily staying away from the budget airlines. Ultimately, if I can get aisle seat with decent seatback entertainment, I'm happy. If I can book an exit row or the one behind the exit row, even better. (Pro tip: Exit row seats typically do not recline, so if you sit the row behind the exit row, no one will be reclining into your lap.)
So which is your preferred airline for vacation travel these days? Cast your vote here, and then tell us in the comments what you think about these airlines.
Not the best timed article considering the state of things four non-Americans but I voted Delta simply because we fly Westjet a lot and typically have access to the Delta lounges in the states. If flying outside US or Canada we like Air Canada for the same reasons.
Both Delta and Westjet have cut a lot of the direct flights to the states due to the almost 80% drop in people flying to the US from here. I can only hope that once this is all over it doesn't take forever to get our direct flights back!
With the changes at Southwest, I'm glad we got an Alaska credit card for our trip there last year. Since they go to Orlando, we'll be shifting our loyalty.
Delta’s empty middle seat policy during the first years of COVID converted me into a loyal customer.
Delta’s customer service has always been fantastic. They are one of the top airlines for on-time flights of US airlines. And if there’s a delay, they proactively provide meal credits and loyalty points. Most of their planes are new and have great in-flight entertainment systems.
United is my back-up if Delta doesn’t fly a certain route. Hawaiian Airlines has always been great for Hawai?i vacations. I hope their merger with Alaska Airlines doesn’t ruin what Hawaiian so special.
I will try and never fly American Airlines again after a horrible delay followed by awful customer service.
Living in Richmond, I find myself taking either Spirit or JetBlue non-stop down to MCO and FLL, and AA regional jets into NYC and ORD. I don't mind connecting, but ATL, CLT, and IAD are all suboptimal airports for doung so. As for MCO, other than a better TSA Precheck experience, I hate the new Terminal C (long walk to gates with no moving walkways, minimal food / concession options, poorer rental car pickup setup, etc.), so those flights have shifted towards Spirit.
None of the US airlines are as good as my Toyota.
Family planning to use United for Disneyland trip next month, we get points deal.