What is the best airline for vacation travel in 2025?

Planning a summer vacation? If you are flying within the United States this year, please tell us which airline you are booking, and why.

As editor of Theme Park Insider, I fly LAX-MCO (Los Angeles to Orlando) multiple times a year. One of the reasons why I live in the Los Angeles area is having access to an airport where I can fly to pretty much every major destination in the world nonstop. It's also a hub for all three major U.S. airlines, so I have plenty of options when flying.

I understand that is not the case for people living in most U.S. cities, thanks to the hub system. If your home airport is a hub for one airline, that's likely the airline you fly when going anywhere. If not, then you're likely picking the airline that gets you to your destination with the fewest connections.

This year, Southwest has dumped some of its long-standing customer-friendly policies, such as free checked baggage. Those changes have many former Southwest fans looking for new options when flying this summer and beyond.

My preferred airline has been Delta, but the Delta terminal at MCO is my least favorite in America. But whenever I think about switching to United, I remember that United's terminal at LAX is a close second for my least favorite.

With my kids grown now, I am traveling alone most of the time, which allows me to justify more easily staying away from the budget airlines. Ultimately, if I can get aisle seat with decent seatback entertainment, I'm happy. If I can book an exit row or the one behind the exit row, even better. (Pro tip: Exit row seats typically do not recline, so if you sit the row behind the exit row, no one will be reclining into your lap.)

So which is your preferred airline for vacation travel these days? Cast your vote here, and then tell us in the comments what you think about these airlines.





To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (6)