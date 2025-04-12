Disney is looking 'Up' in Europe with new rides in Paris

The Walt Disney Company would like to remind fans that it already has a couple of theme parks in Europe. And one of them is getting a major facelift, too.

Just days after Universal Destinations & Experiences announced plans for a "world class" theme park in the United Kingdom [see Universal sets 2031 debut for new park in United Kingdom], Disney Experiences revealed new details about its expansion project at the Disneyland Paris resort in France. Today also is the 33rd anniversary of the opening day of what was called EuroDisneyland in 1992.

Disney is transforming its Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World, with that rebranding set to take effect next year. Disney is completing that transformation in phases, with the next phase now set to open in a little over one month.

On May 15, the former Studio 1 building at the park's entrance will reopen as the refurbished and rethemed "World Premiere." This space will include The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant and Mickey's of Hollywood Boutique and lead guests into a reimagined World Premiere Plaza, which will be completed next year. You can see some of the new design in this promo video just released by Disney.

The big new addition coming to the park next year will be World of Frozen, a copy of the Arendelle section of Disney's original Frozen-themed land in Hong Kong.



World of Frozen, under construction. Photo courtesy Disneyland Paris

Connecting that new land to the rest of the park will be the new Adventure Way, which will serve as the new hub of the park.



Disney Adventure World map courtesy Disneyland Paris

Here is another photo from the resort of construction on Adventure Way.



Photo courtesy Disneyland Paris

That land will be home to the previously announced Raiponce Tangled Spin ride, The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, and a nighttime spectacular on its new lagoon. Today, Disney announced another attraction for this land - Disney's first theme park ride themed to Pixar's "Up."





This as-yet-unnamed waveswinger ride will be designed to evoke the iconic scene at the start of the film where balloons lift Carl's home into the sky.

Finally, Disney today also released new concept art for a show scene in its upcoming "The Lion King"-themed flume ride at the park.



Concept art courtest Disney

Construction will begin this fall on the attraction, which will bring a Tiana's/Splash-style flume ride to Disneyland Paris for the first time. It will be the anchor attraction in the new Pride Lands-themed land at Disney Adventure World. No opening date for those yet.

Keep in touch and support the site

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money, you can get tickets to the park on our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

Replies (1)