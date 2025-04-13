Here is how to get on the best rides at Universal Epic Universe

Let's talk strategy for visiting Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park.

We have updated our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe, based on the latest operation changes at the park.

Universal Orlando now is using its Virtual Line system for the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry attraction. The motion base dark ride was my favorite attraction in the park, so I am recommending it to all Epic Universe visitors who meet the boarding requirements. (That's minimum 40 inches tall, plus the usual health restrictions, including pregnancy, motion sickness, and aversion to heights.)

To use the Virtual Line, you will need the official Universal Orlando mobile app. Then you will need to create and sign into a Universal account on the app. Once you have done that, link park tickets for you and the rest of your party to your Universal account wallet in the app.

That will allow you to claim a return time for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry in the app, using Virtual Line. You will want to try to do this as soon as you are in the park in the morning, if Universal is taking Virtual Line reservations then. Return times also will be available at noon, 3pm, and 6pm.

Universal Orlando's hotel guests will get Early Park Admission to Epic Universe. However, that's only to the Super Nintendo World attractions, plus Stardust Racers in Celestial Park. Given Stardust Racers' emerging status as the park people eater, I would recommend focusing on Super Nintendo World if you have Early Park Admission. (Go for Mario Kart then Mine-Cart.)

As the park's official opening time, head first to Dark Universe for Monsters Unchained as you try for a Ministry Virtual Line return time. Check the showtimes for Untrainable and Le Cirque Arcanus and hit up those shows at your first convenience, keeping in mind your return time for Ministry. If you do not get Ministry return times on your first try, set your phone's alarm for five minutes before the next drop of new return times and get ready to try again.

You can see the rest of my initial ride rankings plus our advice for planning your day on our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe.

And for my review of the park, based upon its media preview, please see Robert's first review of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe.

Universal Epic Universe opens officially on May 22. Starting April 17, the park will soft open to Universal Orlando hotel guests and Universal Orlando annual passholders.

