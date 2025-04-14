Villains are set for a take-over of Disney's next cruise ship

Imagine being part of a fashion show with Cruella de Vil or getting hustled by Dr. Facilier. Those Disney Villain experiences, and more, will come to life on the new Disney Destiny cruise ship.

Disney Destiny sails from Fort Lauderdale starting this November. Today, Disney is sharing new information about some of the details that await fans on the new ship, the third in its Wish class.



Grand Hall on Disney Destiny. Concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The ship's Grand Hall will serve as an interactive performance venue at various time throughout the day. Themed to Marvel's Black Panther, the Grand Hall will be equipped with immersive lighting and projection mapping technology. But Disney's villains will take over this stage at multiple times during the day. Interactions in Disney Destiny's Grand Hall will include:

Loki taking over the space to declare himself the commander of the ship and its passengers.

Cruella de Vil hosting a fashion show of ship guests, offering acerbic commentary on their outfits.

Dr. Facilier performing magic tricks and making guests offers that they probably should refuse.

The Grand Hall will not be the only place on the ship where you can find villains. Visitors can find Maleficent next door over the the Saga event space, as well, for example.

The theme of the new ship will be "Heroes and Villains," so we have news today about what the heroes on the ship will be up to, as well. Leading that is a first look at the new musical production in Disney Destiny's Walt Disney Theater, "Disney Hercules."



Concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line

As you can see in the concept art above, Disney's new Hercules show will feature giant puppetry, as did the recent "Disney The Tale of Moana" show that premiered last year on Disney Treasure. The show also will include the theatrical debut of "Shooting Star," a ballad originally written for Disney's 1997 animated movie by Alan Menken and David Zippel.

Disney Cruise Line also offered a first look at The Sanctum, a Dr. Strange-themed bar that will offer drinks and stuffed waffles.



Concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney Destiny's sweet shop will be Edna Á La Mode Sweets, offering Incredibles-themed cupcakes along with ice cream and other treats.



Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney is also introducing mew merchandise lines on Disney Destiny, including a Super Character Collection with Mickey and friends in the style of the recent shorts series, but dressed as superheroes.



Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

