The Olympics are coming to one of America's top theme parks

The Olympics are coming to Universal Studios Hollywood.

With the 2028 Summer Olympics coming to Los Angeles, Universal Studios Hollywood will be one of the many local venues hosting events for the games. And the park will be using one of its most iconic locations for that.

NBCUniversal is the International Olympic Committee's U.S. broadcast partner, and the soundstages at Universal Studios Hollywood had been tipped as a site for the international broadcast center for the LA games. But today, NBCUniversal announced that its Universal City also will host one of the events.

The Squash competition will take place in Universal Studios Hollywood's iconic Courthouse Square on the Studios' backlot. Squash is making its Olympic debut in Los Angeles. The event takes place on a court with four glass walls, so Courthouse Square will provide quite a photogenic background for the competition.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will run from July 14-29, 2028. Specific event dates and ticket information will be released later. It also will be awhile before we get specific information about how the Games will affect operations at the theme park.

But for now, fans can get an up-close experience in Courthouse Square at Universal Fan Fest Nights, which starts April 25. That after-hours event will include "Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley," an interactive fan zone that takes visitors on Universal's trams to Courthouse Square, which will be decorated as it appeared in the 1985 film. Universal also is planning a recreation of the lightning strike scene with the time-traveling DeLorean, too.

