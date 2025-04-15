Legoland partners RWS Global for in-park entertainment

The other shoe just dropped after that big Legoland layoff news earlier this year.

In January, Legoland Florida filed notice that it would lay off 234 workers, mostly from its entertainment department. Other layoffs followed at Legoland in California and New York.

That prompted rumors that Legoland was planning to outsource its entertainment programming to an outside vendor. Today, Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments made that official. It has contracted with RWS Global to provide entertainment production at six of its theme parks.

Those six are the three Legoland parks in the United States plus Legoland Windsor in the UK, as well as Great Britain's Alton Towers Resort and Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

"Merlin is committed to providing world-class entertainment for every guest," Kathy Bagshaw, Global Director of Events and Entertainment Operations at Merlin Entertainments, said. "Through this exciting new partnership, we have the opportunity to continue delivering first-rate entertainment that guests have come to know and love at our Resorts and elevate it to an even higher level."

RWS Global manages entertainment productions for theaters, resorts, cruise lines, sports venues, and theme parks, among other destinations. Recent theme park projects include last year's Six Flags Fright Fest Extreme, Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Christmas Town, and Six Flags Great America's Holiday in the Park.

"We are delighted to join Merlin in building the future of in-park experiences, ushering in a new era of entertainment, and elevating the guest experience at its attractions around the world," RWS Global Chairman & CEO Ryan Stana said. "By leveraging RWS Global’s worldwide resources, these Resorts will deliver more memorable moments and maximize value for guests."

The partnership will include shows and seasonal events at the Merlin parks.

