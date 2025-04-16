Rating the attractions at Universal Epic Universe

The first guests are checking into Universal Helios Grand Hotel today, in advance of tomorrow's public soft opening of Universal Epic Universe.

We have updated our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe, based on its recent press preview. On that page, we rank the attractions in each of the park's themed lands. But here we offer my ranking of all the attractions in the park, regardless of their location.

These ratings are based on my experience and consultations with other reporters who cover the theme park industry. The one Epic Universe attraction I have not rated is the show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic land, Cirque Arcanus (pronounced "lay-serk our-canoe"). None of us were able to get into see that one on our preview day, so I am looking forward to getting to experience that production on my next visit to the park.

That said, here are Theme Park Insider's initial rankings of the rides and shows at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. You can vote for your favorite attractions at Epic Universe and other theme park around the world this fall, when we reopen our annual reader ranking surveys. Please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter to get the first notice when those surveys open later this year.

Elite

1. Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry: Experience iconic moments inside the Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter books and films, including traveling via the Floo Network and the Ministry's omnidirectional lifts. A new hero saves the day after Delores Umbridge escapes before her trail and tries to steal a time-turner to bring back Voldemort in this post-"Deathly Hallows" motion base dark ride adventure.

2. Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment: Dr. Victoria Frankenstein is trying to honor her family's legacy by capturing the monsters of Darkmoor, including Count Dracula. But the Count leads a jailbreak of animatronic monsters in this Kuka robot-arm dark ride.

3. The Untrainable Dragon: The U.S. premiere of the Theme Park Insider Award-winning show from Universal Beijing. Hiccup and Astrid must find a way to keep an untrainable dragon from destroying Berk's dragon hatchery in this live musical that features amazing puppetry.

4. Stardust Racers: These Mack Rides launched racing coasters offer slightly different ride experiences, but each delivers more ejector airtime than we've ever felt on a coaster before.

Solid

5. Mario Kart - Bowser's Challenge: This is the same interactive augmented reality dark ride from Universal Studios in Japan and Hollywood.

6. Hiccup's Wing Gliders: An Intamin multi-launch terrain roller coaster that feels like a junior, "How to Train Your Dragon" version of the acclaimed Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure ride at Islands of Adventure.

7. Fyre Drill: A well-decorated, Viking-themed Splash Battle ride that should offer some wet relief on hot Orlando summer days.

Have moments, but with issues

8. Mine-Cart Madness: Universal's "Boom Coaster" creates an illusion that your car is jumping broken coaster tracks at several points on this Donkey Kong-themed ride. The effect is much better if you are riding in the front row. If you are stuck in the back, put this below Werewolf, instead.

9. Curse of the Werewolf: This Mack Rides spinning roller coaster is supposed to represent the transformation from human to werewolf. Initial ops on this shuttle coaster were slow, with that pain only amplified by a wicked snap twist of the coaster train near the ride's end.

The rest

10. Dragon Racer's Rally: Florida's first Gerstlauer Sky Fly. Read more about how to get the most from this ride in How to Fly Your Dragon.

11. Viking Training Camp: A "How to Train Your Dragon"-themed playground.

12. Yoshi's Adventure: An Omnimover-style track ride in Super Nintendo World.

13. Constellation Carousel: A novel carousel concept, with multiple rotating turntables.

14. Astronomica in Celestial Park is a very basic splash pad that's hardly worth counting as an attraction.

Beyond these attractions, Epic Universe visitors can find very worthwhile character interactions in each of the park's four IP lands: Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk. The Nintendo and Harry Potter lands also offer interactive play points in their lands with the purchase and use of Power-Up Bands and next-generation interactive wands, respectively.

For our full review of the park's press preview, please see Robert's first review of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. Universal Epic Universe opens officially on May 22. Starting tomorrow, the park is open for previews to Universal Orlando's annual passholders, credit card holders, and on-site hotel guests.

