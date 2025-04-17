Hong Kong Disneyland prepares its Most Magical Party of All

Hong Kong Disneyland kicks off its 20th anniversary celebration in just over two months. Today, the park shared new photos from The Most Magical Party of All event, which starts June 28.

The park will celebrate its 20th birthday with its biggest parade ever, Friendtastic! This 30-minute parade will feature 11 floats and more than 100 performers, as well as more than 30 Disney characters.



Mickey and Friends float in Friendtastic! All photos courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland Resort



Red Panda Mei from "Turning Red"



Casa Madrigal from 'Encanto'

Other floats in the parade will include Big Hero 6, Duffy and Friends, Zootopia, and Pixar Pals including Inside Out, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, and Up. Friendtastic! will conclude with a Disney Princesses finale.

"Our incredible cast members are putting their all into getting everything ready for the year-long party," Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Managing Director Michael Moriarty said. "This milestone celebration will be filled with immersive entertainment, extraordinary moments, and boundless Disney magic and surprises — we cannot wait to welcome everyone from around the globe to HKDL's most unforgettable celebration yet!"

The Most Magical Party of All also will feature a new 15-minute stage show in front of the park's Castle of Magical Dreams, Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle! This show will feature Mickey and other Disney characters in their 20th anniversary party outfits, dancing to Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th-anniversary anthem and two new original songs. LED screens, giant balloons, banners, fog jets, and cold pyro will accentuate the production.

In the evening, the party continues with an enhanced 20th anniversary version of the park's nighttime spectacular, Momentous: Party in the Night Sky! (Yes, Disney loves its exclamation points!)



Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!

This production will include projection mapping on the park's Main Street and castle, as well as drones, water projections, choreographed water fountains, flames, lasers, and pyrotechnics, accompanying a medley of classic and contemporary Disney songs and movie moments.

In addition to the 20th anniversary celebration, Hong Kong Disneyland features one of Theme Park Insider readers' top 10 attractions in the world, Mystic Manor, along with the new World of Frozen land and the under-rated Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars roller coaster. For a complete line-up of park attractions as well as our tips for experiencing this easy-to-visit park, please see our Visitors Guide to Hong Kong Disneyland.

For discounted tickets to the park to celebrate The Most Magical Party of All, please see our partner's Hong Kong Disneyland tickets page. Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)