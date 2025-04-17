Efteling plans new family free-fall ride for 2026

The Baron has is working on a new adventure for Efteling fans.

Efteling today announced a new family attraction for 2026 - a drop ride companion to its Baron 1898 roller coaster.



Concept art courtesy Efteling

Riders will play the roles of chimney sweepers on this free-fall experience, which is designed by Karel Willemen.

"This new family attraction seamlessly complements the area around Baron 1898," Efteling's Director Product, Market & Image, Koen Sanders said. "It is deliberately smaller in scale and as a result, adds to the capacity and attraction offer for a wider audience. Matching our area vision, the atmosphere and theme is similar to Baron 1898 to fully immerse our guests in the story of the Baron and the Wailing Women."

The as-yet-unnamed ride will have a capacity of 600 guests per hour and open in the summer of 2026. Construction will start after this summer.

For more about the park, including on-ride video of Baron 1898, please see our Visitors Guide to Efteling.

