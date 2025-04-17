Walt Disney World previews new musical mayhem for summer

Okay, it's just the rules around here. A theme park puts out a behind-the-scenes video of an orchestra at work, and we're gonna watch it.

As the official website sibling of Violinist.com, we here at Theme Park Insider love seeing professional instrumental musicians at work. So thank you to Walt Disney World for sharing this "first listen" from its upcoming Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After musical at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney Live Entertainment's creative team has been putting together this new show in the park's Sunset Showcase theater, which debuts May 27. It's one of two new shows opening on that date, joining the new The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure production. Stay "tuned" for more news as we get closer to opening night.

