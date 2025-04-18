Opening date set for Expedition Odyssey

SeaWorld Orlando's new flying theater ride now has its official opening date.

Expedition Odyssey opens May 1 at SeaWorld Orlando, on the site of the old Wild Arctic ride. The Mack Rides flying theater retains an Arctic theme, playing real-world scenes filmed in Arctic and featuring some of the species that visitors will be able to see in person in SeaWorld's adjoining habitats, including beluga whales and walruses.

"We are pleased to announce the opening date of Expedition Odyssey, an adventure unlike anything our guests have experienced before, combining thrilling, immersive storytelling with powerful, real-world animal connections," Park President Jon Peterson said. "The newest addition to our park is unlike anything we have ever done before and brings to life the wonder of the Arctic in a way only SeaWorld can do."

The minimum height to ride Expedition Odyssey will be 39 inches.

