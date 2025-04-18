Walt Disney World restaurant retains its Michelin star

Victoria & Albert's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has retained its Michelin star.

Awarded by the French tire company, Michelin stars represent the best restaurant experiences in select locations around the world. Yesterday, the Michelin Guide announced its Florida restaurant winners, and once again, Walt Disney World's Victoria & Albert's was awarded a Michelin star.

You can see the complete list of this year's Florida winners, including eight other Orlando-area restaurants, on the Michelin Guide website.

Victoria & Albert's won its initial star last year and remains the only theme park owned-and-operated restaurant in the United States to be awarded a Michelin star. Disney theme park resorts also are home to many other restaurants headed by chefs with Michelin stars, including the recently opened The Secret Forest by Jean Imbert at Disneyland Paris' Disneyland Hotel. See the note at the end of Another Michelin-starred chef is coming to Disney for that list.

It's been a minute since we have dined at V&A's, but Russell Meyer did review the restaurant for us awhile back in Where to Eat: Dinner at the Victoria and Albert's Chef's Table.

