Disneyland offers fans a deal for its 70th birthday

The Disneyland Resort kicks off its 70th anniversary celebration in less than a month. But fans thinking about a visit to Disneyland do not have to wait to enjoy a deal on theme park tickets.

Our partner is selling Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Ticket Offer for less than you can get it from Disney's own website. With this deal, you can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as little as $94 a day. (That is with a 4-Day 1-Park Per Day Ticket.) Here is the link.

Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Tickets are available for three or four days, with or without Park Hopper or Lightning Lane add-ons. The tickets are valid from May 16 through August 1, subject to reservation availability. There's no fuse on the tickets, so you can use them on any day when reservations are available, and no other blockout dates apply.

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration kicks off May 16 and features the returns of the Paint the Night and Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration parades and Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular, as well as the debut of a new World of Color show - World of Color Happiness!

To browse all the available ticket deals for the Disneyland theme parks, please visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

