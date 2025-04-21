Kids eat free offer to return at Walt Disney World

The kids can eat free at the Walt Disney World Resort next year.

Disney announced this morning that its 2026 Walt Disney World vacation plans will open for booking tomorrow, April 22. One of the offers available next year will be free Disney dining plans for kids.

Here's the deal: Throughout all of 2026, guests staying at a WDW Resort hotel will get a free dining plan for their children ages 3 to 9 when purchasing a dining plan as part of their package for the other members of their party, ages 10 and up.

Unlike some other Disney offers, this one can be combined with other special offers from Walt Disney World, so it's an extra reason to book a family vacation to Waly Disney World for next year.

To get this deal, or inquire about others, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Other perks for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests include 30 minutes of early theme park entry every day, at every park, plus extended evening hours for guests at Disney's deluxe resorts. Resort guests also get early access to dining and Lightning Lane reservations for their stay.

And coming back next summer, Disney hotel guests can get free admission to Walt Disney World's water parks on their check-in day.

To see what else is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Again, for assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)