Happy birthday to Disney's Animal Kingdom

April 22 is Earth Day. But that means something else for Disney and theme park fans, too.

It's Disney's Animal Kingdom's birthday.

Opened April 22, 1998, Disney's Animal Kingdom was the fourth theme park to open at the Walt Disney World Resort. It's Disney World's largest theme park by acreage, but the resort's least-attended, with about 8.8. million visitors in 2023 - less than half of what the Magic Kingdom drew that year.

That still makes Animal Kingdom one of the top 10 most-visited theme parks in America and one of the top 20 in the world. Yet that's not good enough for Disney. The company is investing in big changes for Disney's Animal Kingdom, transforming its Dinoland USA into a new Tropical Americas land.

Construction is underway already on the project, which will see the Dinosaur ride close early next year for transformation into an Indiana Jones attraction, like the ones at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. An Encanto dark ride will be part of the land, as well. The new land is slated to open in 2027.

But there remains plenty to enjoy at Disney's Animal Kingdom in the meantime. Avatar: Flight of Passage is Theme Park Insider readers' number-two-ranked attraction in the world, with the Expedition Everest roller coaster also making our top 25 attractions list.

Walking around the park can be a joy, too, with animal habitats to discover and enjoy throughout. Animal Kingdom also is home to Tiffins, one of our readers' top-rated restaurants.

Top attractions, great restaurants, an engaging environment, and less than half the crowd of Magic Kingdom in a larger space? That sounds like a winning formula to me. Perhaps that is why Animal Kingdom is many Disney fans' favorite Walt Disney World theme park.

To learn more about the park, please visit our Visitors Guide to Disney's Animal Kingdom.

