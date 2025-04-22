Disneyland to halt runDisney races again next year

It looks like runDisney's return to the Disneyland Resort was short-lived.

Disney's running program announced today that it is once again putting races at the Disneyland Resort on hiatus, following next year's Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend. That event is scheduled for January 29 through February 1, 2026.

In a statement posted on its website, runDisney said, "Due to upcoming construction impacts, runDisney races at the Disneyland Resort will be placed on hiatus in 2026 after the conclusion of the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend presented by Honda. We will continue to offer races at Walt Disney World Resort, as well as virtual offerings."

RunDisney previously stopped races at Disneyland in 2017 before returning to the resort last year. At the time, runDisney cited construction plans at the resort for the cancelation of events in 2018 and beyond. However, that construction got bottled up in various disputes with the City of Anaheim. Ultimately, all that was resolved with the approval of the DisneylandForward agreement last year, which cleared the way for new development on the resort's current properties.

No shovels have turned dirt yet for those promised new attractions and hotels, so today's runDisney announcement provides us with our first official, public indication of when construction on those might begin.

