What are the closest theme parks to the world's top airports?

Planning a vacation this year? If you are a theme park fan (and if you are ready this website, I assume that you are), you probably know the closest major airport to your favorite top theme parks.

But do you know the closest major theme park to the world's top airports?

To answer that question I started with the list of the world's top 25 busiest airports by passenger traffic, according to Wikipedia. Then I compared that with the latest TEA/AECOM Theme Index report, which lists the most visited theme park globally and by region around the world.

Twelve of the world's top 25 airports have theme parks from the TEA/AECOM lists in their metro area, making for a convenient visit for anyone flying into their popular airports. I have listed those cities in order of their airport's proximity to a major theme park.

London: Heathrow Airport [LHR] is located eight miles from Thorpe Park.

Orlando: Orlando International Airport [MCO] is located 12 miles from Universal Epic Universe. Okay, I am fudging a bit here, since Epic is not officially open yet and thus not on the TEA/AECOM list, but Universal Orlando's new park is one mile closer to MCO than SeaWorld Orlando is and surely will make the 2025 when it is released.

Shanghai: Shanghai Pudong International Airport [PVG] is located 15 miles from Shanghai Disneyland.

Singapore: Singapore Changi Airport [SIN] is located 15 miles from Universal Studios Singapore.

Tokyo: Tokyo Haneda Airport [HND] is located about 16 miles from Tokyo Disneyland.

Los Angeles: Los Angeles International Airport [LAX] is located 18 miles from Universal Studios Hollywood.

Seoul: Seoul Incheon International Airport [ICN] is located 20 miles from Lotte World.

Beijing: Beijing Capital International Airport [PEK] is located 23 miles from Universal Studios Beijing.

Madrid: Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport [MAD] is located 26 miles from Parque Warner.

Paris: Charles de Gaulle Airport [CDG] is located 28 miles from Disneyland Paris.

Chicago: O'Hare International Airport [ORD] is located 33 miles from Six Flags Great America.

Guangzhou: Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport [CAN] is located 35 miles from Chimelong Paradise.

Three U.S. airports on the top 25 list are located close to theme parks that did not make the TEA/AECOM top 25 for North America, but are very much considered noteworthy by many roller coaster fans.

Dallas–Fort Worth: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport [DFW] is located 12 miles from Six Flags Over Texas.

Charlotte: Charlotte Douglas International Airport [CLT] is located 15 miles from Carowinds.

Atlanta: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport [ATL] is located 17 miles from Six Flags Over Georgia.

Four other airports on the global top 25 list do not have major parks in their metro area, but are close enough to top parks that you could consider visiting if flying there.

Amsterdam: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol [AMS] is located 68 miles from Efteling.

Dubai: Dubai International Airport [DXB] is located 78 miles from Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. On the way, you would pass Motiongate Dubai, which is just 38 miles from the Dubai airport but not listed in the TEA/AECOM report. If you want to visit Warner Bros. World, it's located just five miles from Abu Dhabi's new Zayed International Airport [AUH].

New York: John F. Kennedy International Airport [JFK] is located 80 miles from Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Frankfurt: Frankfurt Airport [FRA] is located 144 miles from Europa-Park. However, several less busy airports are closer to the park.

That leaves travelers to the following top 25 airports out of luck for convenient visits to major theme parks:

Bangkok [BKK]

Delhi [DEL]

Denver [DEN]

Istanbul [IST]

Las Vegas [LAS]

Shenzhen [SZX]

However, there is Elitch Gardens in Denver (for now, at least) and Las Vegas is getting Universal Horror Unleashed in August. And Shenzhen is close to Hong Kong Disneyland, though you likely would need to fly into Hong Kong's airport to get there.

