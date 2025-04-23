Universal to add Villain-Con Minion Blast in Japan

Villain-Con is coming to Japan.

Universal Studios Japan has confirmed that it will add a Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction to its Minion Park land this summer. The interactive walk-through attraction first opened at Orlando's Universal Studios Florida in 2023. Here is our review.

The installation of Minion Blast expands Japan's Minion Park to take over the former Backdraft attraction space. Joining Minion Blast will be a restaurant, Evil Eats, and merchandise store, Evil Stuff.

Minion Blast will be the third attraction in Japan's Minion Park, joining Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and the Freeze Ray Sliders spinner ride. For more on the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Universal Studios Japan.

Replies (6)