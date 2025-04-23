Universal to add Villain-Con Minion Blast in Japan

Villain-Con is coming to Japan.
Universal Studios Japan has confirmed that it will add a Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction to its Minion Park land this summer. The interactive walk-through attraction first opened at Orlando's Universal Studios Florida in 2023. Here is our review.
The installation of Minion Blast expands Japan's Minion Park to take over the former Backdraft attraction space. Joining Minion Blast will be a restaurant, Evil Eats, and merchandise store, Evil Stuff.
Minion Blast will be the third attraction in Japan's Minion Park, joining Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and the Freeze Ray Sliders spinner ride. For more on the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Universal Studios Japan.
To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Uh this ‘ride’ was… not good.
Curious why they’d want to clone it anywhere else?
Maybe for capacity?
Typically, a 5-minute wait walk-on at USF after the initial wave rushes the front gate at opening. What I found surprising is that even kids seem to lose interest after the 1st time through.
Generally a walk on, apart from the holidays. I can see it being a big hit in Japan, with all the gaming fraternity getting on board.
It's an addictive game/ride, once you learn the intricacies. Up until then, it seems like a random shoot 'em up mess, which is why very few people return to play again.
Maybe not unsurprisingly, the people who play it the most, are the MIB regulars.
"Oh lucky Japan!"
Drenched in sarcasm...and that's not because I got the lowest score in my group.
I've never actually experienced this attraction, but am well aware of its generally low ratings among USF guests. However, I do think this will likely be reasonably popular in Japan not only because of the country's gaming culture, but because the park could use some smaller/compact attractions to help spread out some of the worst theme park crowds in the world. Honestly. this attraction probably should have debuted in Japan.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Uh oh. This ride was bad enough on its own, so we really need to push this into Japan? I thought Universal could make a decent shooter ride when I rode MIB, but. . .I guess thinking that was a shot in the dark.