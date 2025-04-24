Driving School returns to Legoland California next month.

We now have an official date for the California reopening of one of Legoland's most iconic attractions.

Driving School will reopen at Legoland California in Carlsbad on May 21. The Driving School and Jr. Driving School attractions closed last year to make way for the park's upcoming indoor roller coaster. [See Legoland is building two indoor roller coasters for details on that.] But Legoland did not want to lose one of its most beloved experiences, so the park rebuilt its Driving Schools on a different site in its Fun Town land.

The new Driving Schools will open on the site of the former Fire Academy attraction, which will not return.

In Driving School, Legoland visitors up to age 12 can drive cars around a Lego Fun Town city street, as they learn to control their own vehicle while following the rules of the road.

"The new tracks feature realistic road scenarios, intersections, roundabouts, and even a car wash equipped with interactive bubble triggers that activate as kids drive through," Legoland said in its announcement today.

For discounts and offers on admission, please visit our partner's Legoland California tickets page.

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)