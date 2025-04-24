SeaWorld pushes back Expedition Odyssey debut

SeaWorld Orlando has delayed the official opening of its new flying theater ride.

Expedition Odyssey now will open officially to park guests on May 9 instead of May 1, which was the ride's originally announced opening date. SeaWorld instead will begin its annual passholder previews for the attraction on May 1.

In our email newsletter yesterday, I promised a report from a press preview of Expedition Odyssey this week. However, since SeaWorld has pushed back that preview, too, so we will not have that until next week.

The Mack Rides flying theater attraction will show SeaWorld's new film of arctic wildlife habitats, which the park is advertising as being 100% live-action, with no CGI. (Take that, Disney's Soarin'.) The ride will exit into SeaWorld's arctic habitats, where visitors may see some of the species featured in the new film, including beluga whales.

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)