Efteling continues its hotel improvements

Efteling is working to improve on the on-site hotel experience for its visitors this summer.

The big new addition at the Dutch theme park will be the opening of the Efteling Grand Hotel on August 1. Located at the park's entrance, this new hotel will feature many rooms that overlook Efteling's Fairytale Forest. But the new Grand Hotel is not the only improvement to on-site accommodations that Efteling is offering this year.

The park's original Efteling Hotel has completed a multi-year renovation and reopened with a new name, Efteling Wonder Hotel. First opened in 1992, the hotel now features a more accessible lobby entrance, new entertainment, and a new restaurant - Saga. These new touches complete the renovation that started in 2021 with an overhaul of its 124 bedrooms and continued with exterior renovation in 2023.



Efteling Wonder Hotel. Photo courtesy Efteling

Efteling Wonder Hotel is located near the rear of the theme park, behind the Vogel Rock attraction. Visitors enjoy a special entrance to the park, along with 30 minutes of early access to the park in the morning. Admission to Efteling is included with Efteling Wonder Hotel stays. For more information, please visit the Efteling website.

In addition to the two hotels, Efteling also offers on-site accommodation at its Efteling Bosrijk and Efteling Loonsche Land holiday villages.

For more information about the theme park, including our reader rankings and advice for visiting, please see our Visitors Guide to Efteling.

