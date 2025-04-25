'Now You See Me' finds a new home in the UAE

With one notable exception, movie studio theme parks do not actually host movie production. The studio theme merely provides a convenient template to host a wide variety of attractions based on various motion picture franchises.

So when the producers of the "Now You See Me" franchise decided to shoot their next picture in the United Arab Emirates, no one reasonably expected them to film it at the "movie studio"-themed park that offers a "Now You See Me"-themed attraction. That would be Motiongate Dubai at Dubai Parks & Resorts, which since 2022 has offered a Maurer Rides spinning coaster called Now You See Me: High Roller.

But it turns out that the producers did decide to film part of their movie at a UAE theme park. It's just that they did not choose to do that at the park with the "Now You See Me" franchise. They chose to film at a rival theme park resort down the road, instead.

Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Miral Destinations have announced that Lionsgate has just wrapped a 13-day shoot for "Now You See Me: Now You Don’t" at Miral's Yas Island resort. Among the filming locations that will be seen in the movie when it opens this November are the Yas Marina Circuit, the W Abu Dhabi hotel, and the Ferrari World Yas Island theme park.



Rosamund Pike on set at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Photo by Katalin Vermes, Lionsgate via Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi

"The Now You See Me films have always taken audiences on global adventures, and this film is no exception," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President, Physical Production, Matt Leonetti said. "Abu Dhabi's iconic locations and incredible people will be part of what makes this film so enjoyable and memorable for worldwide audiences."

"Now You See Me: Now You Don’t" stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, with Rosamund Pike, and Morgan Freeman. Ruben Fleischer directs. The screenplay is by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, with a story by Eric Warren Singer, based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt.

"Now You See Me: Now You Don’t" will not be the only major Hollywood movie shot on Yas Island to debut this year. "F1," starring Brad Pitt, opens in June and includes scenes filmed at Yas Marina Circuit, as well.

For more on the Yas Island theme parks, including our trip-planning advice, please see our visitors guides:

