Tokyo Disney owner looks to add second Disney Cruise ship

Oriental Land Group, the owner and operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, hasn't launched its first cruise ship yet, but it's already looking to add a second.

The company announced last summer that it would bring the Disney Cruise Line experience to Japan by commission a Wish-class ship. [See Disney cruises are coming to Japan for our coverage of that announcement.] The new, as-yet-unnamed ship is scheduled for delivery in 2029 and will be flagged in Japan, sailing from there year-round.

Today, in a "2035 Long-term Management Strategy" document released by Oriental Land Group, the company declared its interest in expanding its upcoming cruise business.

"We will put our cruise business on track to go into service in FY2028, thereby adding to our business portfolio and lining the OLC Group up for further growth with a view to launching a second cruise ship," the document said.

"The Oriental Land Group... is pleased to announce that it has established 'Bringing more 'Happiness' to you and the community' as Our Goal for 2035, and that it has formulated a long-term management strategy for achieving this vision," the company said as the introduction to its document.

The document also said that "consideration will also be given to developing a new Disney hotel," at the Tokyo Disney Resort. In addition, the company said that it would consider future "large-scale development such as area redesign" at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

The document included two concept images for those land redesigns, including for Adventureland at Tokyo Disneyland,



Tokyo Disneyland area redesign concept. Images courtesy Oriental Land Group

and Port Discovery at Tokyo DisneySea,



Tokyo DisneySea area redesign concept

But Oriental Land's early concept art often differs from final projects, so I would not read too much into either of these at this stage, especially since the company has not committed yet to these projects.

Tokyo Disney last year opened the Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea, adding three new rides and a hotel to the theme park, which had been a multiple-year winner of our Theme Park Insider Award as the world's best theme park. [See Tokyo Disney opens its new Fantasy Springs for coverage, including on-rode videos.]

For more on the Tokyo Disney parks, including our reader rankings and advice for visiting, please see our Visitors Guides:

