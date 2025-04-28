Disney reveals menu, opening date for new EPCOT lounge

Walt Disney World's new EPCOT lounge has its opening date.

Disney announced today that GEO-82 will open June 4. Reservations open for the Spaceship Earth lounge starting May 6.

Disney also revealed GEO-82's drink menu today, with cocktails including a Banana Brûlée Highball, Brown Butter Old Fashioned, Caramelized Leek Martini, Clarified New York Sour, High Brow Batanga, Peach Shrub Whisky Smash, Strawberry-Black Pepper Sour, and a four selection Bourbon flight, exclusive to Disney.

Beer, wine and two zero-proof cocktails also will be available.

The food menu at GEO-82 will offer a charcuterie plate, cannellini hummus, and mushroom flatbread, as well as Truffled Ahi Tuna and Jumbo Lump Crab Gâteau with Siberian Supreme Caviar.

And, yes, GEO-82 will sell its own branded souvenir glassware that I am certain will show up on various influencers' eBay accounts soon.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)