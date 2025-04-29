Universal Orlando to end virtual queues at Volcano Bay

This year will be the final summer for Virtual Lines at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay.

In a note posted to the park's website this morning, Universal Orlando announced that its TapuTapu wearable device and Virtual Line no longer will be available at Volcano Bay, starting October 1.

Wrist-worn and waterproof TapuTapu devices also have been used for locker access and interactive tap points at Volcano Bay, including photo ops linked to My Universal Photos. Universal is using facial recognition for locker access in Epic Universe now, so that's likely the resort's preferred new way of handling such things. (Full disclosure: I have not been to Volcano Bay in a couple of years, so if a recent visitor wants to offer their observations in the comments, feel free.)

The resort also announced today on its Park Hours pages that Volcano Bay will begin a seasonal closure on October 26 with a current planned reopening on or before March 24, 2027.

Universal Orlando has called Volcano Bay a "water theme park" to distinguish the park's high level of decoration and theming relative to other water parks. However, today's announcements suggest that Volcano Bay's ongoing attendance is very much that of a water park than a theme park, with seasonal operation and no need for managing large crowds with something like virtual queues.

Last year's TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report said that Volcano Bay attracted 1.8 million visitors in 2023. That made it the second most-visited water park in North America, behind Walt Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon. But that attendance number lags far behind Universal Studios Florida's reported 9.75 million visitors that year.

Universal Orlando's new theme park, Epic Universe, opens on May 22, joining Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay at the Universal Orlando Resort.

