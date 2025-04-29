Universal Orlando opens Epic Universe previews to all

Universal Orlando's new theme park is now soft-opened to all.

Up until now, the previews at Universal Epic Universe have been restricted to Universal Orlando's annual passholders, on-site hotel guests, and Universal credit card holders. But starting today, anyone in the general public may buy an admission ticket to the new theme park.

Epic Universe's preview period continues through May 19. The park opens officially on May 22. If you are curious about the gap there. Epic Universe will be closed to the public for a press event on May 20 and 21.

Universal Epic Universe is located on the new south campus of the Universal Orlando Resort, just north of the Orange County Convention Center. The park includes four single-IP lands - themed to Nintendo, Universal Monsters, Harry Potter, and How to Train Your Dragon - surrounding a central plaza called Celestial Park. You can read my review of the park's initial press preview here: Robert’s first review of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe.

Replies (10)