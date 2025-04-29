Disney strikes up the band this year in Paris

Disneyland Paris is celebrating the best of Disney music this summer.

Inspired by France's national Fête de la Musique on June 21, Disneyland Paris' Disney Music Festival continues daily through September 7 this spring and summer. To celebrate, Disney characters are joining musicians for performances throughout the theme park.

Those include the Disney Music Hits Concert, hosted by Chip and Dale, with a six-piece band on Videopolis Theater stage. On Main Street USA, Minnie's Marching Band sees Minnie Mouse leading a 12-piece band down the street. Goofy also gets into the spirit of things with an Imaginary Orchestra, as well.

Other performances include Mary Poppins on Main Street with a five-piece band, Miguel from "Coco" in Frontierland with four mariachi, Moana in Adventureland with two percussionists and a ukulele player, Timon from "The Lion King" in Adventureland with three percussionists, Donald and Daisy in Fantasyland with an accordionist, and Rapunzel and Flynn in Fantasyland with a quartet.



Photo courtesy Disneyland Paris

These shows play multiple times per day at the park. Then performers from many of the shows come together at the end of the day for The Grand Orchestra Finale, a 20-minute castle stage show. (And for our Violinist.com friends, Disneyland Paris visitors can find violinists with Mary Poppins and Miguel and a violist with Rapunzel, as well as in The Grand Orchestra Finale.)

"Disney Music Festival draws inspiration from what makes music so powerful: its ability to bring all generations together in a shared wave of emotion. Just like at music festivals, everyone can feel the beat of Disney and Pixar melodies, whether they are spectators or participants in this unique celebration, where music becomes a universal language full of memories," Creative & Show Director Matthieu Robin said.

