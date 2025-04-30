Canada's Wonderland tops off its new AlpenFury coaster

North America's wildest new roller coaster is now one step closer to opening.

Canada's Wonderland has installed the crowing piece of track for the Top Hat element on its upcoming AlpenFury roller coaster. At 164 feet, that is the highest point on the Premier Rides Sky Rocket's 3,280 feet of track.

When it opens this summer, AlpenFury will reach a top speed of 71 mph (115 kmh) as trains run on and through the Toronto-area park's iconic Wonder Mountain. Along the way, riders will experience nine inversions, restrained only by a lap bar. (And yeah, more importantly, by physics as well.)

Canada's Wonderland opens for its 2025 season on May 8. Stay tuned for news about the official opening date for AlpenFury, as well as everything else coming this summer to major theme parks around the world.

