The stars are waiting after the show on Expedition Odyssey

As the Central Florida theme park market heats up this month, SeaWorld Orlando is freezing over with Expedition Odyssey. The Mack flying theater attraction opens May 9, with Pass Member previews starting Thursday, May 1.



Expedition Odyssey entrance. Please note that SeaWorld Orlando explicitly prohibited photos and video recording during the ride, so we will not have a video of that for you.

Featuring actual footage filmed in the Arctic, Expedition Odyssey has a height requirement of 39 inches (one inch less than Disney's Soarin', for those keeping score at home), making this a family-friendly thrill ride. It’s great to see SeaWorld adding some attraction diversity beyond their go-to coasters - and one that will operate during inclement weather.

The preshow of the ride displays some behind-the-scenes footage of the ride film that was captured with a drone and also explains how riders will encounter some of the animals featured in the film in exhibits afterward. Unlike many other SeaWorld attractions, Expedition Odyssey isn’t themed to a particular animal or creature, but rather an environment. It’s the Arctic habitat that takes center stage.

Guests are then loaded onto a single row of seats. Once the attraction begins the seats tilt back slightly and rotate into the screening room, displaying soothing images of northern lights, before the ride begins in earnest.



Expedition Odyssey seats

The attraction takes viewers above the Arctic, soaring over glaciers, waterfalls, and wildlife - including polar bears, beluga whales, sea lions, seals, and more. The movement of the ride vehicles seemed sharper than traditional flying theater attractions with more roll, pitch, and yaw, adding a tiny bit more intensity.

The ride really shines when the film transitions underwater, showcasing spectacular footage of orcas complimented by subtle, fluid movements of the vehicle. Aficionados of flying theater rides will recognize familiar elements: fans blowing from the overhead awnings to mimic Arctic winds and a water splash effect synced to a whale spout in the film.

But the real stars of the show are the animals in the renovated Wild Arctic Encounter after the ride concludes. This exhibit features beluga whales and walruses. Expedition Odyssey stands as an attraction unto itself, but functions almost like a pre-show for the animal exhibits. In doing so, SeaWorld adds a layer of thematic continuity and cohesion to the exhibit, themed as a frigid research outpost that guests have ventured to through their flying theater experience.



Beluga whale

Those who are prone to motion sickness may want to reconsider Expedition Odyssey, however. During my ride certain parts of the film were blurry. I'm not sure if that's inherent in the footage or an issue with the projector, but the blurriness combined with the movement of the ride occasionally produced sensory mismatch.

Additionally, the film has a tendency to cut away before the full impact of the landscape or animals had a chance to land. There also were moments where the focal point of the film was obfuscated by the overhead awnings of the ride vehicle. Perhaps this was limited to my particular seat, but I had to position myself forward to see the majestic glacier waterfall on the top edge of the frame.

Overall, Expedition Odyssey is a solid addition to SeaWorld Orlando, providing more options to families and the roller-coaster hesitant. It's an integrated themed environment that highlights the secret star of the attraction - the magnificent animals.

* * *

