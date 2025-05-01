Disney to offer new trips to Switzerland and Greece

The Matterhorn Bobsleds have been a Disneyland favorite since 1959. Next summer, fans will have a chance to go on a Disney visit to see the real Matterhorn, too.

Adventures by Disney is adding a Switzerland adventure to its 2026 itineraries. The eight-day itinerary will include a hike at the base of the famed Matterhorn - the inspiration for the world's first tubular steel roller coaster. Other activities on the trip will include a tour of the medieval castle Château de Chillon, a kayak tour of Lake Brienz, and an after-hours event at the Olympic Museum. And, of course, plenty of cheese and chocolate.

Disney will offer nine Swiss departures in 2026, with three reserved for adults only and six for families.

Fans of Disney's "Hercules" also will have something new just for them next year. Adventures by Disney also is adding "Greece: Mythology of Athens, Peloponnese & Rhodes" to its 2026 itineraries.

This adventure will include visits to the Acropolis in Athens, Rhodes, Mycenae, the Epidaurus Theatre, and snorkeling above submerged ruins. Four of the 10 departures on this itinerary will be reserved for adults only.

