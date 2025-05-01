Disney to offer new trips to Switzerland and Greece

The Matterhorn Bobsleds have been a Disneyland favorite since 1959. Next summer, fans will have a chance to go on a Disney visit to see the real Matterhorn, too.
Adventures by Disney is adding a Switzerland adventure to its 2026 itineraries. The eight-day itinerary will include a hike at the base of the famed Matterhorn - the inspiration for the world's first tubular steel roller coaster. Other activities on the trip will include a tour of the medieval castle Château de Chillon, a kayak tour of Lake Brienz, and an after-hours event at the Olympic Museum. And, of course, plenty of cheese and chocolate.
Disney will offer nine Swiss departures in 2026, with three reserved for adults only and six for families.
Fans of Disney's "Hercules" also will have something new just for them next year. Adventures by Disney also is adding "Greece: Mythology of Athens, Peloponnese & Rhodes" to its 2026 itineraries.
This adventure will include visits to the Acropolis in Athens, Rhodes, Mycenae, the Epidaurus Theatre, and snorkeling above submerged ruins. Four of the 10 departures on this itinerary will be reserved for adults only.
Each trip has two Disney trained guides. One guide is selected from the country that you're visiting, and the other is someone hired out of the parks. This ensures that you have the quality that you would expect from the Disney brand combined with the local knowledge you would want on these types of trips. Additionally, you're staying in 4 to 5 star hotels, and eating food that's the best the country offers. I guaranty this trip is a better experience than what your son experienced. That said, yes, these trips exist because they make money for the Disney company and they do charge a premium. If your goal is to see these countries and get the best deal, they are not for you. If your goal is to not have to worry about anything and know you'll have a premium experience on the other hand, this is a solid choice.
My son just did a 9-day trip to Greece/Turkey with his Latin class over spring break for just over $5k, which included virtually everything aside from a handful of meals and snacks. Disney is charging over $6k for a similar itinerary that still leaves out a lot of essential costs like airfare, which if you haven't looked at European airfare prices recently, will likely put you at an all-in price close to $10k per person.
I can see the benefit of booking trips like this for families through a reputable company that vets all of the providers, venues, and accommodations, but Disney appears to be charging quite a premium to book these trips through them.