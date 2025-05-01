Efteling welcomes a new fairy tale princess this month

In two weeks, Efteling will open the latest addition to its Fairytale Forest - The Princess and the Pea.

The 31st installation in this walk-through attraction features Hans Christian Andersen's 1835 story about a test to determine if an unknown traveler is really a princess. Located between the Troll King and Mother Holle's well, The Princess and the Pea opens May 14 and stands in front of the new Efteling Grand Hotel. When it opens this August, that hotel will have a private park entrance for its guests that leads into the Fairytale Forest at The Princess and the Pea pavilion.

The new pavilion will feature the first sung narration in Efteling's Fairytale Forest. Efteling composer René Merkelbach write the song, which will be performed by Flemish singer Geike Arnaert. If you can't make it to The Netherlands to see the new pavilion in person, Efteling will drop the sung narration on Spotify on May 16.

For a taste of the new experience, here is Efteling's introductory video for The Princess and the Pea.

