Six Flags to close one of its parks after this year

And there it is.
The first park closure announcement has hit, following last year's merger of Cedar Fair and Six Flags. The deal left the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with 27 theme parks in North America. That size prompted many fans to question whether the new company would choose to close some parks as it looked to improve its bottom line.
One of those parks, California's Great America, was already on the clock, thanks to a deal that the former Cedar Fair company made to sell its land. However, today, the new Six Flags officially announced the closure of another one of its parks.
Six Flags America in Maryland will close following the 2025 season, Six Flags said today.
"As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan," Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment. We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.
"This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests," Zimmerman said. "We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property."
The closure affects both the Six Flags America and adjoining Hurricane Harbor water park. Together, the two parks employ approximately 70 people full-time, with other positions staffed by seasonal part-timers. The final operating day for the property will be Sunday, November 2, 2025.
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
The only surprise here is that they announced its closure before closing it.
In all seriousness it was obvious this was going to go from the moment the merger was announced. Its in direct competition with KD, the land is valuable since its next to DC, and its just a really bad park that would take an insane amount of money to bring up to standards.
I always got a kick out of how this park was the poster child for the early 2000s era Kirean Burke/Gary Story Six Flags manifest destiny where they tried to buy almost every non corporate park in the country, add a bunch of big roller coasters (and other rides), not do anything to the parks infrastructure, then run it like hot garbage so everyone hates it and it ends up being dead and losing money anyway. They literally built one narrow long path in the middle of a grass field that leads all the way to Superman and Batwing and there is nothing else there, it looks ridiculous.
@the_man25,0n the contrary I don't think it's a bad park at all. Haven't been there in years but I was impressed with how hospitable team members were. I was probably in my mid to late sixties when I visited and some people are unusually solicitous of those who are older than the typical park guest. One team member greeted me cordially and asked whether there was anything he could do to help. Apart from that, the rides were enjoyable. There was nothing really spectacular but Superman, Joker's Jinx and Batwing were worth making the trip. Vekoma Flying Dutchman coasters are among my favorite models - I give high marks to coasters which are unusual and innovative - and with both Firehawk and Nighthawk gone, Batwing was the only one remaining. It won't be relocated; it will go to the scrapyard. I wish that I had visited this park more than once; only reason I didn't is that of all the parks I've visited, this one was the most challenging to find, basically in the middle of nowhere, which may have been part of the problem.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Not a shock really given how little investment this park gets which is usually hand me downs plus it does sit on valuable real estate.
Now perhaps they can move most if not all the rides from SFA to Michigan's Adventure.
So now the question is who is next on the chopping block? Great Escape? Darien Lake? Frontier City? La Ronde? Valley Fair?