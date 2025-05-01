Six Flags to close one of its parks after this year

And there it is.

The first park closure announcement has hit, following last year's merger of Cedar Fair and Six Flags. The deal left the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with 27 theme parks in North America. That size prompted many fans to question whether the new company would choose to close some parks as it looked to improve its bottom line.

One of those parks, California's Great America, was already on the clock, thanks to a deal that the former Cedar Fair company made to sell its land. However, today, the new Six Flags officially announced the closure of another one of its parks.

Six Flags America in Maryland will close following the 2025 season, Six Flags said today.

"As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan," Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment. We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.

"This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests," Zimmerman said. "We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property."

The closure affects both the Six Flags America and adjoining Hurricane Harbor water park. Together, the two parks employ approximately 70 people full-time, with other positions staffed by seasonal part-timers. The final operating day for the property will be Sunday, November 2, 2025.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)