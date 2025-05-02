Busch Gardens sets date for The Wolf's Revenge

The new roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg now has its official opening date.

The Virginia theme park has announced that May 23 will be the opening date for The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge. The Bolliger & Mabillard Family Inverted Coaster will be the park's 11th roller coaster. It continues the tradition of the park's old Arrow Suspended Coaster, The Big Bad Wolf, which ran from 1984 to 2009 on the site now occupied by Verbolten.



Ride vehicle for The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge. Phot courtesy Busch Gardens Williamsburg

The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge will preview for the park's member passholders on May 16-18. The ride will have a top speed of 40 mph and a 42-inch height requirement, with 48 inches the minimum to ride alone.

