Report: Universal eying expansion in India

A news publication in India is reporting that Universal Studios is in talks to open a theme park near the Delhi airport.

The Economic Times reports that its sources say that the Universal may be part of Bharti Real Estate's plans for a 3-million square foot mall, with 300,000 square feet of that reserved for an indoor amusement park.

At about 6.8 acres, that would be about one-tenth the size of Universal Studios Singapore, which is currently the company's smallest Universal Studios-branded park. The upcoming Universal Kids Resort park in Texas is set for a 32-acre site. But those are both outdoor theme parks. As for an indoor facility, the proposed site in India is about three times the size of Universal's upcoming Universal Horror Unleashed attraction in Las Vegas. So there's certainly enough space there to do something worthy of the Universal brand.

Universal has been expanding into new markets, with a new park in Bedford, England in the works along with the new sites in Las Vegas and Texas. The proposed Delhi attraction would be the first for a major U.S.-based theme park brand in India, which is now estimated by some sources to be the world's most populated country.

No word yet from Universal about the report.

