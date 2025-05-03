Dolly Parton and Dollywood kick off their 40th year

Happy birthday to Dollywood, which is celebrating the start of its 40th year today.

Adopting the Dollywood name on May 3, 1986, the Pigeon Forge theme park had been operating as Silver Dollar City Tennessee since 1977. Yet the first attraction on the site opened in 1961. Rebel Railroad operated for three years before renaming as Goldrush Junction in 1964. The Herschend family bought the small park in 1976 and then expanded and rebranded it the next year.



Dolly Parton at Dollywood in 1986. Photos courtesy Herschend

Dolly Parton bought an interest in the park in 1986, helping set the stage for its growth into one of the most admired parks in the nation. Dolly visited the park yesterday to help celebrate the anniversary.

"I've always believed the Smoky Mountains are one of the most beautiful places God ever made, and I feel blessed to call them home. When I first dreamed of creating Dollywood, I had two simple hopes. I wanted to build a place that would bring people from all over to see the magic of the Smokies and, hopefully, fall in love with them just like I did," she said.

"And I knew that when they came, they'd meet the folks who live here and feel the kindness and hospitality that make this place so special. I think that's why Dollywood keeps being named one of the best theme parks in the world - it's not just the beauty of the mountains, it's the heart of the people who welcome you here."



Dolly Parton at Dollywood in 2025

As part of the celebration, Dolly announced a new initiative to offer children in foster care in Tennessee a complimentary one-time visit to Dollywood. She also dropped a new album of songs written about the park. Here is the link to listen via five different music streaming services.

Dollywood is home to one of Theme Park Insider's top 10 roller coasters in the world, Lightning Rod. The park also offers nine other coasters, including several well-regarded family coasters. But, as Dolly mentioned, the park perhaps is best loved for its hospitality, which includes friendly customer service, enticing food, and a variety of top-quality live musical shows during the season.

Debuting today, the new show "Play On" offers a retrospective of Dollywood's first 40 years. Also running at the park is Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival, which continues through June 8 with floral displays as well as special food and entertainment. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration follows, on June 14 through August 3.

For more on the park, including our reader rankings and advice for visiting, please visit our Visitors Guide to Dollywood.

