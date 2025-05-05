'Andor' star leads Star Wars celebration at Disneyland

Disneyland celebrated May the Fourth last night by welcoming its guests into the Rebellion. And Star Wars' rebel leader of the moment was there in person to join them.

Diego Luna, the titular star of the "Andor" series on Disney+, paraded up Main Street USA accompanied by Stormtroopers and imperial officers from the 501st Legion during the after-hours Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event.



Photos courtesy Disneyland

Luna then spoke to fans from in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle before the castle was taken over for a special projection show, "Welcome to the Rebellion."



'Andor' projection show at Disneyland

Star Wars Nite concludes tomorrow evening at Disneyland. Next month, it's time for Pride Nite as the Disneyland After Dark calendar concludes for 2025. That event will run June 16 and 18. Tickets are $169 and available on Disneyland's website.

For more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)