Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

'Andor' star leads Star Wars celebration at Disneyland

May 5, 2025, 10:55 AM · Disneyland celebrated May the Fourth last night by welcoming its guests into the Rebellion. And Star Wars' rebel leader of the moment was there in person to join them.

Diego Luna, the titular star of the "Andor" series on Disney+, paraded up Main Street USA accompanied by Stormtroopers and imperial officers from the 501st Legion during the after-hours Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event.

Diego Luna
Photos courtesy Disneyland

Luna then spoke to fans from in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle before the castle was taken over for a special projection show, "Welcome to the Rebellion."

Welcome to the Rebellion
'Andor' projection show at Disneyland

Star Wars Nite concludes tomorrow evening at Disneyland. Next month, it's time for Pride Nite as the Disneyland After Dark calendar concludes for 2025. That event will run June 16 and 18. Tickets are $169 and available on Disneyland's website.

For more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)

ThemeParkies
ThemeParkies
May 5, 2025 at 2:49 PM

Andor is a pretty solid show. I’d recommend it to anyone who enjoys Star Wars and more of a slow burn/political thriller. Dont watch it if you expect it to be a big action heavy Star Wars spectacle.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Looking for clues to Six Flags America's demise

Looking for clues to Six Flags America's demise

Plan a Trip

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe by RSS

New Attraction Reviews

News Archive