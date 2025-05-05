Dates, ticket sales set for Orlando's Howl-O-Scream

Is it too early to talk about Halloween? Nah, it's always time for Halloween news on Theme Park Insider.

And we have some from SeaWorld Orlando today. Howl-O-Scream will kick off September 5 this year, running for 28 nights through November 1. This year's after-hours Halloween event at the park will feature five haunted houses, six scare zones, five themed bars, and two roaming hordes. Plus, the park is promising "never-before-seen surprises" for this year's Howl-O-Scream, as well.

We will have to wait for details on all of these attractions for this year's Halloween event. But for those who have faith in SeaWorld's ability to scare you, the park is offering a $39.99 deal on tickets when you buy two or more. These tickets will be valid for any event night, with no blockouts. This sale is available through May 11 on the SeaWorld Orlando website.

To keep up with more Halloween and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)